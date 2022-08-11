August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Delays in post from UK expected

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

The Cyprus Post said on Thursday that due to staff strikes planned between August 26 – September 9 by mail services in the UK, delays are expected in handling and delivery of mail by the Royal Mail.

 

 

