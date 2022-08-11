August 11, 2022

Man arrested for assaulting member of ambulance crew

A first responder was assaulted by a tourist early on Thursday morning prompting the state health services organisation (Okypy) to condemn the incident as totally unacceptable.

A 24-year-old tourist has been arrested in connection with the assault which occurred early on Thursday morning in Limassol.

Police said that at around 3.30 am they had received a call about a person who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

Police went to the area where they found the young tourist.

An ambulance was called to the scene. But as a police officer and an ambulance crew member attempted to accompany the 24-year-old to the hospital, he reportedly punched the nurse in the face, injuring him on the lips. He received first aid at Limassol hospital and was discharged.

In a written statement Okypy said that it was incomprehensible that first responders who save lives every day should be victims of any kind of violence while on duty.

“The state health services organisation condemns the incidence of violence against a member of an ambulance crew that resulted in his injury,” it said.

Such incidents cannot be accepted, it said, as it expressed solidarity with the nurse and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Okypy will continue to be next to its personnel, supporting them in everyway in their duties,” it added.

