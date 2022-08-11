August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for shoplifting

By Staff Reporter
police
Paphos police have arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of shoplifting, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said that a Polis Chrysochous shopkeeper had spotted the man moving suspiciously in his shop on Wednesday and followed him to his car. There, he said saw items from his shop which appeared not to have been paid for.

The shopkeeper contacted police who went to the scene and found items worth some €40 from that shop as well as electrical tools worth some €1,100 which later emerged to have been taken from a different shop in the same community.

The man, a permanent resident of Paphos, was arrested as police investigations continue.

 

