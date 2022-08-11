August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Police association raises pay issues with minister

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The president of the police officers’ association Isotita (Equality) Nikos Loizides sent a letter to Justice Minister Stephie Dracou complaining about low salaries in the force.

In the letter, Loizides asked that the salary of 4,000 low-paid police officers be raised, adding that they lost around 30 per cent of it over the past ten years.

“Should the justice ministry fail to address our concerns by September 15, we will have no choice but to stage a protest,” the letter said.

“Low-paid police officers, who have maintained law and order in our country for decades, have reached their limits.

“For years they have been at the bottom of the salary pyramid, with new recruits receiving a basic salary of €900 per month.”

Loizides also said that the projected budget allocated by the justice ministry for the police force in 2023 amounts to €375 million, adding that actions to raise police officers’ salaries can be carried out within the limits of the budget.

