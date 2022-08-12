August 12, 2022

Anastasiades to address UN General Assembly

President Nicos Anastasiades will address the 77th UN General Assembly on September 23, it was announced on Friday.

Cyprus’ permanent representative at the UN, Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, in a post on Twitter said the first day of the high-level general debate will be Tuesday, 20 September.

As always, the first speaker is Brazil, he said.

Anastasiades’ intervention will take place on 23 September, he added.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

