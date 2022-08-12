August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducationEnvironment

Erasmus project on water security

By Staff Reporter00
water

An Erasmus+ research project aiming to enhance water security and socio-economic development in the Eastern Mediterranean under climate change comes to an end this month.

WaSec (Innovations in Water Education: Enhancing Water Security and Socio-economic Development in the Eastern Mediterranean under Climate Change) is an Erasmus+ project that aims to teach new technologies and methods to students that will incorporate them in water resources management plans and that eventually will be adopted in the water relevant organisations and businesses.

The Open University of Cyprus (OUC), partner of the research project, specialised in open and distance education, contributed in WaSec through its Terrestrial Ecosystems Management Lab, mainly by offering knowledge and know-how in the use of distance learning methods and tools.

The material created as part of the project will be used in various educational activities such as postgraduate courses, professional and software training.

