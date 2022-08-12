August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minor arrested for driving stolen car

By Gina Agapiou00
police
File photo

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen car late on Thursday in Limassol, police said on Friday.

Officers found the teenager, who lives in Limassol, driving a car around 10.45pm. Further investigations showed the vehicle had been reported as stolen on August 6 this year.

The boy was arrested for theft and was detained for questioning.

Earlier, traffic officers also caught a 37-year-old Limassol resident driving his car on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway near Kornos, without a driving licence.

According to the police, a local court had deprived the man his driving licence on March 26, 2021.

The man was charged in writing and then released pending his court appearance.

Related Posts

Musical series travels the mountains

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

The death of Berton the savannah cat (video)

Theo Panayides

Property developers scramble to meet demand as Limassol leads the way

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Shelters for Paphos mosaics a step closer

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign