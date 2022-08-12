August 12, 2022

Police warn of internet fraud after woman scammed for thousands

By Gina Agapiou00
Police on Friday urged people to be wary whom they trust online, as a 55-year-old man was arrested after a Limassol resident reported she was scammed out of €24,730.

The internet fraud was reported to the local authorities by a 57-year-old woman who said that a person she was talking with online since 2018 had persuaded her to transfer money to four different bank accounts in Spain.

Collaborating with the Spanish authorities, police found that one of the four accounts belonged to the 55-year-old man, against whom a European arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested by Spanish police.

On Thursday, the Spanish authorities handed the man to the Cyprus police and investigations continue by the Limassol CID.

Police called on the public to be careful about the persons they communicate with on the internet, especially when talking to strangers.

They also warned people against making any payments to people they met online, explaining that even if someone asks for a small amount at first, they might ask for more money later.

 

