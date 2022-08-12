August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pump prices drop, expected to ease further in coming days

By Sarah Ktisti00
From July 12 to date, the price of gasoline has fallen by an average of 17 cents and diesel by 11 cents.

Decreases in fuel prices have been observed, with further price reductions expected in the coming days.

According to a report aired on Cybc, from July 12 to date, the price of gasoline has fallen by an average of 17 cents and diesel by 11 cents.

In the last 24 hours there has been the largest decrease of 7.5 cents per litre. Petrol station owners and consumers, speaking to Cybc, expressed their satisfaction, but were still concerned.

For his part, Loukas Aristodemou, president of the pancyprian association of consumers and quality of life, invited drivers to search, either online or via word-of-mouth, for the cheapest petrol stations.

Meanwhile, Christodoulos Christodoulou, spokesman for the petrol station owners, noted that the differences in prices were related to the time of receipt of fuel shipments.

