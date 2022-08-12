August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaWorld

Russian oil flows to Czech Republic will resume on Friday

By Reuters News Service00
prague

Russian oil flows to the Czech Republic will resume through the Druzhba pipeline after more than a week on Friday evening, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said, as transit fee payments were unblocked.

Supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since August 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

A European bank has agreed to process the payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, removing the cause of the stoppage.

“Tonight (Friday) at 2000 GMT, oil flow to the Czech Republic will be resumed,” a spokesperson for Transpetrol said.

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela also said that the oil will start flowing again. The Czech Republic covers roughly half of its oil consumption from Russia.

“We have found a way to unblock the transit fee payment for oil deliveries and its shipment through the Druzhba will resume soon,” Sikela said on Twitter.

“The disruption did not affect the functioning of Czech refineries or the fuel market,” he added.

Flows to Hungary and Slovakia were restarted on Wednesday after Hungary’s refiner and its Slovak unit Slovnaft found a workaround by paying the fee to Ukrtransnafta themselves, but supplies to the Czech Republic have not resumed.

Central European countries are partially dependent on Russian oil and largely dependent on Russian gas, and have secured exemptions from the European Union’s incoming ban on imports of Russian oil until they adjust their shipping routes and refineries so that they can take other oil.

Related Posts

Polio virus found in New York City wastewater, suggesting local transmission

Reuters News Service

Russia’s new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites

Reuters News Service

Parts of China’s Hainan extend Covid lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs

Reuters News Service

Assad opponents in Syria protest Turkish ‘reconciliation’ call

Reuters News Service

Brussels’ flower carpet blooms despite heatwave

Reuters News Service

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for risk of nuclear disaster at frontline plant (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign