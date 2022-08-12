August 12, 2022

Traffic at Larnaca airport restored after minor accident

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
Traffic has been restored at Larnaca airport after it was diverted because of an accident that took place at the airport’s runway earlier on Friday.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

“Traffic at Larnaca airport has been restored with all flights to and from the airport landing and taking off normally,” a Hermes Airports spokesperson said, according to reports.

“A small aircraft belonging to the forestry department had its wheel broken while landing resulting in its mobilisation on the runway,” a Hermes Airports spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency earlier on Friday.

No one was hurt during the accident while the crisis management centre of the airport has been activated. Due to the incident, flights from Larnaca airport were for a short time being diverted to Paphos airport.

Both the pilot and the crew were unharmed, a forestry department spokesperson said after the incident.

