October 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai

By Reuters News Service
Two XPeng eVTOL flying cars X2 sit on the ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A “flying car” built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc 9868.HK made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers – two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday’s unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an “important base for the next generation of flying cars.”

“We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market,” said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. “First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world.”

