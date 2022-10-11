October 12, 2022

Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli soldier in West Bank

palestinians clash with the israeli army against israeli strikes in gaza, in hebron
File photo: Israeli army soldiers aim their weapons during clashes against Israeli strikes in Gaza, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, and a local armed group claimed responsibility for the roadside ambush.

The shooting took place near a Jewish settlement located between Nablus and Jenin, Palestinian towns which have seen a half-year of intensified army raids launched by Israel after a spate of lethal street attacks in its cities.

Announcing the soldier’s death, a military spokesman said searches were under way for the gunmen, who escaped in a car. The “Den of Lions”, a group of Nablus gunmen with loose factional affiliations, claimed responsibility in a statement.

