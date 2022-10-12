October 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducationSchool news

The first rainbow festival of the University of Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00
ucy rainbow

LGBTQI+ organisations participated in the first-ever rainbow festival of the University of Cyprus (UCY), sending a message of inclusion across the university community.

UCY Rainbow Festival 2022 was organised on campus following the initiative of its diversity, equality and inclusion office in collaboration with the UCY LGBTQI+ and Friends group. It aimed to promote inclusion, diversity, equality and the elimination of all forms of discrimination at the University of Cyprus, said a relevant press release.

The festival included various activities such as a human library, spin and win with LGBTQIA+ questions and a creative messages board with famous LGBTQIA+ scientists and researchers.

All LGBTQ+ organisations of the island participated in the event, namely Accept Cyprus, Kuir Kibris Dernegi-Queer Cyprus Association from the north, Queer Collective as well as I Stand for Change, Be an Ally Foundation and Youth for Exchange and Understanding.

Greek singer and songwriter Aggelos Archaniotakis, who came second in this year’s X-Factor Greece sang for the attendees while students from the music and dance club of the university also participated in the event’s artistic programme.

In his address, the Rector of the University of Cyprus, Professor Tasos Christofides, noted that “As the University of Cyprus, we celebrate diversity [and] we unequivocally condemn all forms of violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We work to create the right conditions that encourage and respect diversity and ensure dignity, both in the workplace and in the wider society and we promote a working, educational and learning environment that is fair, safe, enjoyable and free from all forms of discrimination, whether direct or indirect,” the rector said.

The rainbow festival was organised for the first time on campus on September 21.

Related Posts

No agreement on nearly completed Limassol stadium

Gina Agapiou

Omonia hoping to repeat great display at Man United

Jonathan Shkurko

MPs discuss expanding pre-primary education

Gina Agapiou

Bicommunal anti-human trafficking march

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus welcomes Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

Reuters News Service

Doctors suspended over teen’s death

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign