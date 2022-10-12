Third Lidl Wellness Camp to offer a start for a better life

For the third consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus’ two-day Wellness Camp will take place to turn the focus on well-being, good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. The Camp will be held over October 15-16, in the welcoming environment of the Rodon hotel, situated in picturesque Agros village.

The Camp is being held on the occasion of World Food Day, and the intention is to provide Lidl shoppers all the supplies they need to make their lives better, while helping them realise that nutrition is inextricably linked to health.

To achieve this aim, Lidl Cyprus has sought an innovative collaboration with experts from the field of nutrition, psychology, sports and the environment. Such pioneering ties mean Camp attendees and their families will have a chance to interact with accomplished professionals in a relaxing and inspiring space. Over the two days, participants will also be able to learn, explore, answer questions and have fun through interactive experiences, games and activities.

The press conference, which took place at Lidl Cyprus’ Food Academy to mark the start of the two-day event, was attended by government representatives, organised groups and professionals, as well as media members.

The event was addressed by the Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, who, after congratulating Lidl Cyprus “for its pro-environmental policy, as well as for its initiative to organise, for the third consecutive year, the Lidl Wellness Camp”, stressed that “consumers must have the opportunity to choose healthy food, produced in an environmentally-correct and socially-responsible way, characterised by locality and seasonality, and, thus, contribute towards efforts to reduce food waste and loss”.

On behalf of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association, president Eleni Andreou noted that “we are proud to join the global community in this year’s World Food Day and in raising awareness of the importance of adopting sustainable food systems around the world”.

In her own address, Loukia Loizou Hatzigavriel, president of the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO, touched on the issue of how culture is related to nutrition. “The issue of food and nutrition is not only about health, agriculture and the environment. It is also about culture,” she said. “UNESCO, in fact, has included several elements concerning the nutritional culture of various countries in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, including the Mediterranean Diet.

“Cyprus is one of the seven Mediterranean countries that jointly proposed this registration and are committed to the safeguarding of cultural wealth with which it is associated.”

Finally, after welcoming guests, Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spyros Kondylis, made reference to the company’s commitment to raising awareness, while energising “both civil society and the business world with our vision to jointly contribute towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030”.

“With the Wellness Camp programme,” he continued, “we expect to convey the knowledge and experience that our long-standing and multinational presence in the retail market has given us. Our goal is for Lidl Cyprus’ customers to feel empowered, informed, as well as have demands.”

