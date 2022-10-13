October 13, 2022

The largest boat show in the Eastern Mediterranean in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou0330
boat show 2

With more than 35,000 local and international visitors expected and over 120 exhibitors from Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Italy, Sweden and the UK, the Limassol Boat Show is set to impress visitors. Coming up on October 14-16, the event will bring together visitors and exhibitors to discover the latest products and services in the yachting industry, offering a unique networking opportunity for buyers, manufacturers, sellers and boating enthusiasts to explore worldwide nautical trends and demands.

This dynamic three-day event will showcase a unique range of high-end marine products and services from premier brands, manufacturers and suppliers operating in the maritime sector. This includes the latest in models across the industry, from trailer boats to superyachts, as well as recreational fishing and diving products, water-sports equipment, jet skis, accessories and more. In addition, with the successful conclusion of trade and commercial agreements exceeding €18 million at the last show, Limassol Boat Show 2022 will provide a platform for exciting commercial opportunities for industry professionals.

The event is the seventh edition of the largest boat show in the Eastern Mediterranean region and will be hosted at Limassol Marina. Activities, seminars and demonstrations make up the 2022 agenda alongside free diving events, watersports, shows and a large gathering of yachts, sailing boats and motorboats.

 

Limassol Boat Show

3-day event organised by Dacor Advertising and Media and Limassol Marina. October 14-16. Limassol Marina, Limassol. www.limassolboatshow.com. Tel:25-577750

