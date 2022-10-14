October 14, 2022

Changes to home oxygen therapy prescription from January 2023, HIO says

Beneficiaries are urged to visit their treating physicians in time to secure a prescription issued by Gesy's IT system.

Oxygen supplies for patients needing home oxygen therapy will only be available on prescription through Gesy’s IT system from January 1, 2023, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement clarified that earlier approvals secured from the Pharmacy Services will no longer be accepted.

The prescription must be completed at one of Okypy’s hospital pharmacies.

In conclusion, the HIO states that upon execution of the prescription, the beneficiaries will receive from the pharmacy the “statement of compliance and control II” in paper form which they must show to Linde – Hadjikyriakos Gas Ltd in order to obtain the approved quantity of medical oxygen.

