Cyprus ed-tech startup joins Google Cloud programme

With the educational technology (ed-tech) sector in Cyprus experiencing growth in recent years, one such company with offices in Cyprus, Gear Education, announced this week that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage programme as a reseller and service partner.
This allows Google to use the expertise of Gear Education to help support education sector customers, such as schools and other institutions, on their digital transformation journey.
“As a Google for Education partner, Gear Education offers customers a comprehensive set of services including sales, training, deployment, and technology solutions related to Google for Education products. Key features include migration to and/or set up of Google Workspace for Education cloud solutions, implementation of Google Workspace for Education productivity tools for teaching and learning, as well as managing, measuring, and enriching learning experiences with Google Classroom,” the company said in a statement.
It is a fact that Google Workspace for Education enables easier collaboration, streamlines instruction, and offers a secure learning environment. “With the amount of online tools used in classrooms today, Google Classroom Single Sign-On alone is a lifesaver for teachers, students and IT administrators,” said Christina Shailas, founder of Gear Education.
Single Sign-On (SSO) is an authentication method that enables users to securely authenticate with multiple applications and websites by using just one set of credentials. Google Classroom SSO integrates with hundreds of education applications, so teachers and students can access their favourite EdTech platforms through a simple and secure method.
“Providing schools with a safe digital learning environment is fundamental to Gear Education. Schools need to ensure that student information is kept private and secure,” Shailas continued.” “By deploying Google Cloud technologies, our organisation enables institutions to meet privacy and security requirements and standards, such as GDPR.”
An added benefit of Google Classroom’s integration is streamlining announcements and syncing rosters. This is a very helpful tool for schools managing multiple systems related to student information, learning and device management.