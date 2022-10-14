October 14, 2022

Elias Neocleous lawyers address St. Gallen uni alumni event

The 25th Annual Alumni Meeting of E.M.B.L–HSG Alumni Association of the University of St.Gallen, Switzerland took place in Cyprus, over September 22-25, 2022.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, members of the law firm Elias Neocleous & Co LLC – namely, Costas Stamatiou, Michael Pelosi and Xenia Kalogirou – gave presentations on “Doing Business in Cyprus and Sanctions” and “Cyprus Investment Funds”. Clearly, with the current war in Ukraine, the pandemic’s post-effects and the enhanced role of investment funds in financial intermediation, there was much to be discussed. Conference attendees were particularly interested in Cyprus’ sustainable-ESG development projects and investments in the shipping, energy and fin-tech sectors.

Other discussions addressed humanitarian issues arising from geopolitical events in Cyprus; specifically, the mission of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) was analysed by Paul-Henri Arni (UN Member, CMP). On a different note, Cyprus Hotel Managers Association President Christos Angelides spoke on the “Challenges of Today and Tomorrow for the Tourism in Cyprus”.

H.E. Christoph Burgener, Ambassador of Switzerland to Cyprus honoured the conference with his presence.

To learn more about the event, you can find a conference summary by the organisers here.

