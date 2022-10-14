Limassol event aims to connect startups and angel investors

Numerous technology and investment events are set to take place in Cyprus during the coming months, after a busy month in September, particularly in Limassol, where the information technology scene has grown exponentially in 2022.
The ARIS startup accelerator operated by Deloitte and Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology, this week announced the Investment Forum in Limassol, Cyprus, organised in the framework of the Gazelle project (orGAniZing accELaration for high-potential innovativE SMEs) financed by the (INTERREG V-B) BALKAN MEDITERRANEAN 2014-2020 Programme.
The project is dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises as the most important source of employment in the Balkan Mediterranean area, attracting skilled and talented people who are the main asset for their innovative business potential.
Innovative companies develop their businesses but they are often faced with the need for funds, shared expertise, and know-how, especially when entering a new economic environment.
Business angels, on the other hand, present a good opportunity when they can invest in innovative start-ups. Business angels are organized in Business Angels Networks (BANs) that facilitate the sourcing of business ideas, matching and valuation.
The absence of Business Angels Networks (BANs) in the Balkan Med area is hindering the effort to develop this type of investment on a scale that could provide a more significant impact on the economy.
The press release mentions: “The Investment Forum in Limassol aims to bring together, encourage, and support innovative companies, SMEs and Business Angels (BA) in the Balkan Mediterranean countries: Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus and North Macedonia. Startups will have the chance to present their activities, business ideas and expectations in order to become more competitive on the market and to enhance the cooperation with other foreign companies, especially with the countries from the Balkan Mediterranean area.”
The event will take place on 19 October 2022, at 09.00 in ASBIS hi-tech cluster in Limassol.
During the forum, innovative companies from Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria will present their business, or ideas, having five minutes of pitching time. If you want to attend contact the ARIS Accelerator.