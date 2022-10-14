Price of halloumi up five per cent

A five per cent increase in the price of halloumi was recorded in the past month according to the latest price observatory released on Friday, which showed significant price hikes in basic consumer goods.

Price increases on basic consumer goods were recorded of up to 21 per cent but decreases of up to 13 per cent were seen for some in the period September 14 to October 12, the price observatory of the consumer protection service, aiming to monitor price fluctuations of basic consumer goods showed.

The largest increases were recorded for cheese by 21.4 per cent, frozen products by 10.8 per cent as well as coffee and cereals which exceeded 9 per cent.

Despite significant rising prices in cheese as well as milk, halloumi was up by five per cent, the coordinator of the Competition Branch of the Consumer Protection Service of the Ministry of Commerce, Aliki Iordanou told CyBC radio.

There is also a noticeable increase in the price of vegetables due to seasonality and in coffee due to an increase in the price of the raw material, the consumer protection service official said.

Price increases related to seasonal reasons amounted to 65.5 per cent for greenhouse cucumbers and 23.6 per cent for tomatoes according to the data.

On the other hand, Iordanou said price reductions were recorded in oil, by around 9.7 per cent and pasta by up to 6.4 per cent. Fresh fish prices also fell by up to 13.1 per cent and in certain frozen products by up to 8.8 per cent.

As regards selling prices, the price observatory said the average selling price for fresh milk on October 12 ranged from €1.56 to €3.03.

In relation to the average price of rice, it ranged from €1.52 to €5.79.

Also, the average price of yoghurt ranged from €1.88 to €4.36, while the average price of coffee ranged from €2.97 to €7.43.

As for the average price of flour, sugar and eggs, they ranged from €1.21 to €2.71, while the average price of cheese ranged from €1.72 to €7.58.

For cereals, the average price ranged from €2.38 to €3.75, while cold cuts were sold between €2.62 and €3.91.

The average price of tinned food ranged from €1.17 to €8.06, the average price of water ranged from €2.34 to €3.00, while the average price of frozen food ranged from €3.59 to €18.27.

Pasta, the price of which dropped, was sold at an average price of €1.28 to €1.81 on October 12, while the average price of vegetables ranged from €0.39 to €2.46.

According to the price observatory, the average price of fresh local meat ranged from €3.80 to €11.72, while the average price of fresh fish ranged from €8.96 to €23.07.

The average price of bakery products ranged from €1.28 to €1.95, while the average price of oils/seeds ranged from €0.47 to €12.84.

As regards gas bottles, the cheapest price for a 10kg LPG cylinder (with return of the empty cylinder) was €13.95 and the highest price was €17.00. Compared to 14 September 2022, the price shows an increase of 4.9 per cent.

Price observatories are prepared monthly solely for the purpose of assisting and providing general information of consumers and in no way constitute advice, said the Consumer Protection Service in its announcement.