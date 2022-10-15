October 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Money jewellery and electronics stolen from Paphos home

By Nikolaos Prakas0205

Money, jewellery, and electronics valued at €17,000 were stolen from a home in a Paphos village, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, British homeowners in Lysos reported that their house had been broken into on Friday, when they were not home.

Police said that the robbers had gotten into the house by breaking the aluminium window screen.

Police went to the scene and collected evidence.

