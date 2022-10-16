October 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos eyes flooding aftermath

By Staff Reporter00
limassol coast line cyprus business now 3 stormy clouds
File photo: Storm in Cyprus

A car mechanic and MOT garage in Paphos were damaged as a result of the thunderstorms in Cyprus on Sunday. Meanwhile, a lightning strike sparked a small fire in Polys Chrysochous which the fire department tackled.

According to fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, most incidents in Paphos have been resolved however there were three incidents where rainwater was being pumped.

The biggest damage was at a car garage where vehicles and machinery were affected. In three other cases, equipment inside people’s homes was damaged.

The area close to the roundabout currently being constructed at Ellados avenue and Evagora Pallikaridi had a number of problems stemming from the flooding.

Rural areas did not face any major issues, Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou noted. The fourth grape festive in Panayia slated for Sunday was cancelled.

