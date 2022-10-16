Walks in Limassol aim to acquaint public with art in the town

The first annual Limassol Art Walks will take place in the heart of the old city next weekend, inviting the public to engage with the town’s art spaces and artists, bringing together a series of contemporary art spaces, local cultural institutions and public artwork initiatives.
With 14 participating spaces, the programme will include exhibitions, performances, screenings, open studios, artist talks and guided tours. Engaging with the past and present of Limassol’s historic centre, the programme will unveil multiple cultural happenings woven into the fabric of the city.
On Friday October 21, the activities will begin with an afternoon interactive soundwalk around Heroes’ Square. In the framework of Rialto’s Associate Artist programme, Maria Varnakkidou and Konstantina Andreou will present a walk dedicated to those who lived around the square, are currently living it and who will experience it in the future. The 5pm walk will include stories from the past, monuments and buildings that have been changing over the course of time, as well as a glance at the future of the Square. It is free to attend, and will be in Greek but participants need to register (7777-7745).
On the same afternoon, The Island Club will open And All You See is Glory, an exhibition comprising a selection of artworks and artefacts which reflect the complex interactions between traditions of visual art and the workings of stardom and spectacle. A guided tour led by Christodoulos Panayiotou will take place at 8pm. At 9.30pm the Nova Melancholia performance will be presented at the Municipal Workers’ House before the Opening Party breaks out at Tapper Bar at 10pm.
Saturday’s events will begin with an 11am guided tour of the Visual Acts exhibition currently on display at Limassol Municipal Arts Centre, by Mariza Bargily. Also on at 11am is a new exhibition at eins gallery titled What Happens To Me is Written up There, which will welcome visitors until 1pm. A series of artist meet-ups will then follow starting with a Meet the Artist event at Art Seen welcoming Claire Burnett at 12pm and another one at The Edit Gallery with Philippos Theodorides at 3.30pm.
An Artist Talk will follow at Art Seen with Vicky Pericleous at 5pm before a performance at MeMeraki. The day will close with a public discussion with Martin Hellicar of Birdlife Cyprus and researcher Maria Hadjimichael at NeMe Arts Centre and another Nova Melancholia performance.
Sunday will continue with two soundwalk events led by Varnakkidou and Andreou, one at 11am and another at 5pm. From 3pm to 5pm eins gallery will again open its doors to welcome art lovers to its new exhibition while at 3.30pm the event Everyday Heroes Square will take place at the famous square.
Limassol Art Walks
14 spaces participate in a 3-day event that includes exhibitions, performances, screenings, open studios, artist talks and guided tours. October 21-23. Throughout Limassol. Free. Full programme at www.limassolartwalks.com