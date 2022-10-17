October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Kasoulides hopes Turkey will take a leaf out of Israel and Lebanon’s book over EEZ demarcation with Cyprus

By Sarah Ktisti02
Õðïõñãüò Åîùôåñéêþí Óõìâïýëéï Åîùôåñéêþí ÕðïèÝóåùí
Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides expressed the hope that Turkey will proceed with the demarcation of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with Cyprus, in a similar way in which the maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon was settled, Cybc reported.

Kasoulides made the statement during his address a the meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Kasoulides referred to the recent actions of Turkey, which has intensified its efforts to upgrade the occupied territories in the north to the Organisation of Turkic States and at the same time is putting pressure on Cyprus’ partners in the European Union to open offices in the north.

The foreign minister also expressed his full support to the Greek government regarding the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum.

The “27” Foreign Ministers also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the coordinated reaction of the Union.

Kasoulides also met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the summit and discussed the new challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Related Posts

State to continue supporting Hope for Children

Sarah Ktisti

Presidential frontrunners discuss prospects of new digital democracy for Cyprus

Sarah Ktisti

Missing person report

Sarah Ktisti

Dhekelia-Ormidia coastal road closed due to severe flooding

Sarah Ktisti

Risk of poverty or social exclusion down in 2021

Sarah Ktisti

€7 million for presidential election expenses

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign