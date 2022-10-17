October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Speeder arrested driving at over 200km/hr

By Jonathan Shkurko00
speeding driverweb

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he was caught speeding at around 200 kilometres per hour on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway by members the traffic police.

The man was caught near the Kornos exit at around 7pm, when the weather conditions and the amount the traffic on the road called for increased precaution, police said.

The speed of the 24-year-old’s car reached 204 kilometres per hour, according to a picture released by the police on Monday.

“Excessive speed on the road kills, especially when the weather is severe,” the police said.

Authorities also warned motorists to pay extra attention to rockslides, after a car was crushed by a rock on Monday near Sykopetra.

 

