October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has received net €461m from EU since 2004

By Nick Theodoulou0350
ΠτΔ – Μέλος Ευρωπαϊκού Ελεγκτικού

Cyprus has received a net €461m from the EU between 2004 and 2021, Cyprus’ member of the European auditor council Lazaros Lazarou said on Tuesday.

Presenting the final report of his term to President Nicos Anastasiades, Lazarou said Cyprus received €133m for the year 2021.

Disy MEP Lefteris Christoforou is due to take over the portfolio.

For his part, Anastasiades praised Lazarou for serving two successful terms – 12 years – saying that he is fully satisfied after having reappointed Lazarou to the role, agreeing with his predecessor’s choice.

And, Anastasiades said that if it were not for the cap on serving two terms he would happily reappoint Lazarou.

Lazarou responded that there is no such limit on how many terms he could serve, prompting Anastiades to reply that it may not be the case at the EU level, but that Cyprus has placed such limits.

“We have decided to limit them to two terms,” Anastasiades said, adding that even the presidency has such a cap as do many other roles in government and state affiliated companies.

The president reiterated his support for Lazarou and the hard work he carried out, saying that the EU funds received by Cyprus proves that the state abides by the rules.

He argued that Cyprus is consistent in complying with both the regulations and directives – without irregularities, as is claimed by some.

Related Posts

Twice as much rain seen this October than whole month last year

Nikolaos Prakas

Man jailed for driving on suspended licence without insurance

Jonathan Shkurko

Youth unemployment in Cyprus higher than EU average

Nikolaos Prakas

8,000 hotel beds available in Paphos this winter

Jonathan Shkurko

Works set to begin to upgrade Turkish Cypriot football pitch

Nikolaos Prakas

Financial assistance for those hit by Kormakitis fire approved

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign