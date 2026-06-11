Concerts in amphitheatres and churches, street food events, film festivals, beer gatherings and much more are happening this weekend.

Markets and showcases

The last Fork Food Market of the summer will take place at the Old GSP Square. It relocates for a special event, fundraising for Telethon, this Friday night at 7pm.

In Paphos, the weekend begins with an art event. The Makers Showcase at the Metoxi of Polemi this Saturday is a carefully-curated market featuring the craftsmanship of local makers, artists, artisans and food creators. From 4pm to 8pm, you will find handcrafted jewellery and pottery as well as artisan breads, cookies, botanical products, original artwork, stationery and home décor.

In the valley of Solea, a summer market will be on this Sunday, June 14. The Solea Valley Market returns for a crafty affair in the olive grove of The Mills in Linou. From 10.30am to 6pm, a pop-up market will be set up with handmade, organic and local items.

There will also be a free creative workshop to join at 11.30am, garden activities, lakeside boat rides, music, burgers and more.

Live music

Two exciting concerts are on this week and weekend. You can catch Alkinoos Ioannides live at the Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre this Friday or at the Curium Ancient Theatre on Saturday, as he is joined by musicians Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis, Giannis Koutis and Nicolas Tsaggaris.

On Sunday, singer Della arrives in Cyprus for two unique shows at St Paul’s Cathedral. She will perform with a band and an orchestra twice on Saturday night, first at 7.30pm and then again at 9pm.

Festivals

The 29th University of Cyprus Cultural Festival continues this week with two performances. On Friday night The Gaza Monologues (2023) and Beckett’s Not I (1972) will be presented at Axiothea Mansion as staged readings, translated into Greek and Turkish.

Then on Sunday, the festival’s programme continues with a silent film L’Inferno, directed by Francesco Bertolini, Adolfo Padovan and Giuseppe de Liguoro. It is the first Italian feature-length film and one of the most important works of early Italian cinema.

The screening will be accompanied by live, improvised music from the great Italian pianist and composer Andrea Goretti.

More films will be screened in Nicosi, and Limassol, as the Chinese Film Week continues. On June 12, the animated feature I Am What I Am will be presented at the Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol whilst in Nicosia, the Hong Kong comedy Night King will be screened at Pantheon Theatre.

In Larnaca, a neighbourhood festival will take over Laiki Geitonia on Saturday from 6pm onwards, filling the town with music, exhibitions and art. The Celestial Festival will welcome visitors with free entry and only has a ticketed entry for the after party.

Over at Larnaca’s Salina Park, the Cyprus Craft Beer Fest will celebrate craft beer, of course, and local microbreweries. From 4pm onwards, more than 10 Cypriot microbreweries and imported international guest beers will pour guests their finest labels. A BBQ station will feed hungry stomachs whilst an Arcade Tent will be loaded with classic 80s and 90s games.

Finally, a two-day Cherry Festival in Pedoulas will offer fun in Nicosia’s mountainous district this weekend. Live dance and song, a food buffet, evening concerts and plenty of fresh, juicy cherries will entice those venturing up to the village.

Fork Food Market – Telethon

Summer’s last street food market raises money for charity. June 12. Old GSP Square, Nicosia. 7pm. €3 donation entry for adults. Free entrance for under 18-year-olds. www.forkfoodmarket.com

Alkinoos Ioannides Live

Live concert. Accompanied by Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis, Giannis Koutis and Nicolas Tsaggaris. June 12. Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. June 13. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. Doors open at 8pm. Concert starts at 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Della at St Paul’s Cathedral

Cypriot musician and orchestra perform live at a church. June 13. St Paul’s Cathedral, Nicosia. 7.30pm and 9pm. www.louvanarecords.com/della

Makers Showcase

Artist market from local creators. June 13. Metoxi of Polemi, Paphos. 4pm-8pm

Solea Valley Market

Pop-up summer market with handmade and organic treasure, workshops, music and food. June 14. The Mills, Linou, Solea valley. 10.30am-6pm

Celestial Festival

Neighbourhood arts and music festival. June 13. Laiki Geitonia, Larnaca. 6pm onwards. Free entry for main festival. €10-15 for after-party. www.celestialfestival.com

Cyprus Craft Beer Fest

Festival with over 10 Cypriot microbreweries, BBQ, music, games and more. June 13. Salina Park, Larnaca. 4pm onwards

Chinese Film Week in Cyprus

Five days of film screenings and events. June 10-15. Pantheon Cinema, K-Cineplex, Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol. Subtitles in Greek and English

8th Cherry Festival

Traditional village festival. June 13-14. Pedoulas village. 11am onwards. Free admission

29th University of Cyprus Cultural Festival

Theatre, dance, music and cultural performances take the floor. June 5-July 14. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free or €10. €50 for season ticket. Tel: 22894531-2. [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/ucyculturalcentre