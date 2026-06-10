One of the individuals arrested in Cyprus in connection with an alleged Hamas cell has four children serving in the republic’s security forces, including a police officer and three members of the National Guard.

According to Phileleftheros, the suspect, a Cypriot national of Palestinian origin in his fifties, is the father of a serving police officer and three contract soldiers in the National Guard, with at least two of the latter understood to be stationed in the same military unit.

The revelation has prompted scrutiny of potential security implications, although officials insist extensive checks have already been carried out and no evidence has emerged associating any of the children to the activities under investigation.

The case centres on an alleged Hamas network uncovered through coordinated investigations in Cyprus and Greece.

Four Palestinian men were arrested in Cyprus after intelligence-led operations in Larnaca and the Governor’s Beach area uncovered chemical substances capable of being used in the manufacture of high-powered explosives.

Investigators are examining whether the materials were intended for attacks against Israeli-linked targets in Cyprus or elsewhere in Europe.

The family connection has become a significant aspect of the inquiry because one of the suspect’s children serves in a sensitive police position involving access to databases containing information on Cypriot and foreign nationals.

However, police stress that the officer’s conduct and service record are being thoroughly examined.

Authorities have also reviewed the service records of the suspect’s three children in the National Guard.

The suspect himself remains under investigation with current investigations suggesting he became radicalised over a period of years and allegedly attended events supporting Hamas following the organisation’s October 7 attacks in 2023.

Investigators are examining whether those activities have any relevance to the alleged network uncovered in Cyprus.

Greek authorities likewise arrested a 37-year-old Palestinian man in Crete on Saturday during a joint operation involving counter-terrorism police and the National Intelligence Service.

Investigators allege he maintained contact with suspects arrested in Cyprus and had travelled to Malaysia, where he received training from fellow terrorists in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

According to Greek authorities, the suspect admitted being a member of Hamas and acknowledged contact with individuals detained in Cyprus.

Investigators allege he undertook preparatory activities connected to a planned attack against Israeli interests, although no specific target has been publicly confirmed.

Security concerns increased following reports that an Israeli flagged cruise ship was due to arrive in Crete, prompting fears it could have been a potential objective.

Greek authorities have not formally identified any intended target and maintain that investigations remain ongoing.

Cypriot investigators believe the Crete suspect may have trained at the same facility in Malaysia as at least two of the men arrested in Cyprus.

Authorities regard the shared training programme as one of the strongest links connecting the two investigations.

President Nikos Christodoulides has declined to discuss operational details, citing national security considerations.

“Absolutely no public statement concerning the country’s security,” he said.

“The only thing I wish to say is that all state services work daily, without it becoming a subject of public debate, to protect Cypriot citizens.”

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos has likewise declined to comment on operational matters, saying only that authorities remain vigilant while investigations continue.