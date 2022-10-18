October 18, 2022

Jewellery theft from Stroumbi residence

Stroumbi police station received a complaint of jewellery theft from a residence on Monday night.

The crime was reported at 8pm by the owner who claimed gold and various other valuables worth several thousand euros had gone missing.

Police went to the scene where they determined they found no evidence of physical break-in. Various items were taken as evidence in order to identify the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators.

Paphos CID in cooperation with the Stroumbi police station are continuing investigations.

