October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for driving on suspended licence without insurance

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police

A 34-year-old will have to spend 20 days in jail and pay a €1,300 fine after traffic police officers caught him driving with a suspended licence and without insurance, Famagusta District Court ruled on Tuesday.

The man was caught driving at 76 kilometres per hour in an area where the speed limit is 50 last January in the Famagusta district.

Upon further checks, it emerged he had had his driving licence suspended by the Larnaca district court for an earlier infraction. He was also driving an uninsured car.

The Famagusta district court also suspended his driving licence for an additional 12 months and put two points on his licence.

Related Posts

Youth unemployment in Cyprus higher than EU average

Nikolaos Prakas

8,000 hotel beds available in Paphos this winter

Jonathan Shkurko

Works set to begin to upgrade Turkish Cypriot football pitch

Nikolaos Prakas

Financial assistance for those hit by Kormakitis fire approved

Jonathan Shkurko

Call for body of 15-year-old girl to be exhumed

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus has received net €461m from EU since 2004

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign