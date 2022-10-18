October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Running out of time in Cyprus

By Iole Damaskinos00
Cyprus will be a node in the climate activism relay Running Out of Time the general secretary of local marine protection organisation Cymepa announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to CyBC radio, Michael Ierides urged as many people as possible to join in, including runners, cyclists, and anyone in a wheelchair. The baton is expected to be delivered to activists in Cyprus on Monday October 31.

The organisers said the event is aimed to drive the message home to global policymakers that urgent action is needed, not just talks.

The relay, which has been dubbed the biggest running event for climate activism, covers 7,767km, non-stop, from Glasgow to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, where this year’s COP27 will be hosted. The Cyprus part of the route involves a 160km span between Paphos and Larnaca, from where it will continue on to Israel.

Along the extraordinary route, the baton will cross seas, mountain ranges, glaciers, and deserts and visit schools, at-risk locations and climate change projects, meeting scientists, engineers and designers to inspire local action.

There are a total of 732 stages, running day and night for 38 days through 18 countries.

Within the relay baton is a climate change message from young people to the decision makers at COP27.

“The impact of climate change on our planet will be felt most by our youth and future generations. Their collective voice needs to be heard. Together, we aim to deliver their message with so much support that it is impossible to ignore,” the activists’ mission statement reads.

Ierides directed any interested individuals, and local professional or amateur running or cycling groups to register or get informed through the event’s website at https://running-out-of-time.com/cyprus, or via phone at 25 343311.

He added that there will be a special event for schools organised by Cymepa, on the occasion of Worldwide Climate Action Day, on Thursday November 3.

