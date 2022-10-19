Cyprus based travel startup strikes new partnerships

Cyprus-based travel technology startup JourneyHero earlier this month announced that it has entered into new partnerships that will enable the company to expand its in-app travel options for users.
“JourneyHero, the new travel app disrupting the travel space and empowering consumers by continuously searching for the best prices post-booking, today announces that it has secured partnerships with TraveloPro and Atlas Travel to expand its offering for JourneyHero users,” the company said in a statement released last week.
TraveloPro is an international travel technology and software development company that partners with clients to provide strong online distribution capabilities.
The partnership with TraveloPro expands JourneyHero’s offering by giving their app users access to TraveloPro’s API (Application Programming Interface), which connects with 500,000 hotels worldwide, rental cars in more than 190, and more than 900 global airlines.
Atlas Travel is a travel intermediary that provides an extensive portfolio of budget airline connections, supporting the travel needs of business travellers and holidaymakers worldwide.
The company has recently transitioned its travel technology platform to an open architecture principle and an enterprise application integration philosophy.
The newly launched startup, which is based out of Nicosia, said that the announcement comes as the company strengthens its platform with an ever-richer set of travel content in advance of it beginning its roll-out of the platform across Europe and internationally.
The company said that these milestones help users worldwide make savings, protect their data and enjoy a smoother travel planning experience.
“We are excited to partner with TraveloPro and Atlas Travel to provide our users with access to a greater wealth of choice for travel, accommodation, and car rental options,” JourneyHero deputy CEO Rosa Shah said.
“Expanding our partnerships is in keeping with our mission to disrupt the travel industry through a consumer-centric approach; our new offerings translate into more opportunities for people to save and achieve better value for money on their travel bookings, especially given our partners’ experience and links with budget airlines,” Shah added.
Finally, Shah explained that the company will continue to build relationships with new partners, allowing it to further strengthen the platform and improve its user experience.