October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man robs Limassol kiosk at knifepoint

By Iole Damaskinos0158
police car night 2
File photo

An as-yet unidentified man robbed a kiosk in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Limassol.

According to police statement, the robbery which happened in the Agios Nikolaos area, was reported at 1:30 am by the kiosk employee.

According to the complainant, ten minutes earlier, the robber had entered the shop and while threatening the employee with a knife, grabbed approximately €150 from the cash register before he fled the scene.

The perpetrator is described as a man about 1.80m tall, of normal build and, at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hood and a black short-sleeved shirt, while he spoke broken Greek.

Limassol CID are checking CCTV footage and investigating the case.

