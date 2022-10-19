October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Oroklini police investigate attack on pupil

By Iole Damaskinos00
unrecognizable teenage students in high school campus
File photo

Police examinations continue on Wednesday for an incident involving the beating of a 17-year-old pupil at a Larnaca lyceum by a group of students from another school, as a result of which he suffered cuts to the face.

Police spokesperson, Christos Andreou, reported that around 11:30am on Tuesday they received a call informing them that an hour earlier a pupil been beaten in the courtyard of the school. The 17-year-old victim was taken by a relative to Larnaca general hospital where he received care for his wounds.

Police state that from testimony obtained, it was established that a number of students from another school seem to have gone to the school the 17-year-old was attending and under circumstances that are being investigated, allegedly attacked the student. In the afternoon, the minor, in the presence of his parents, made a statement to the police.

Oroklini police examinations are ongoing and some pupils are expected to be called for questioning in the presence of parents or a lawyer, as is the customary procedure for minors.

