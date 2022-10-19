October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police and special forces attend training in Jordan

By Gina Agapiou00
Police and military special forces are attending a training in Jordan that aims to promote common tactics for future joint operations.

Following the official invitation from the Jordanian armed forces, a ten-member team of the special anti-terrorist squad of the emergency response unit is participating in a training at the King Abdallah Special Operations Training Centre, police said in a written statement on Wednesday.

At the training, which started on October 2, are also participating ten members from the military’s special forces.

The activity is conducted using “modern tactics and training methods by trained members of the Jordanian special forces in modern facilities which simulate realistic conditions,” police said.

The joint training of the police and military forces “contributes to closer cooperation between the sections, with the ultimate goal of compatibility and the existence of common tactics and methods, which will be a catalyst for joint operations in the future, if required,” police added.

