Paphos to welcome a month full of music

November promises to be a month rich in musical performances and Paphos venue Technopolis 20 will hold a series of recitals and concerts. Arriving just as November starts is an evening with the Yogev Shetrit Jazz Trio, returning after the huge success of their concert in the garden last summer.

The programme that will be presented on November 3 will include mainly original music, along with popular songs and jazz standards. Audiences will enjoy instrumental pieces, music from the albums New Path and Serenity composed, arranged and produced by the Israeli drummer and percussionist Yogev Shetrit, and of course his new compositions.

Yogev elegantly fuses traditional North African music, Gnawa and Andalusian music from his Moroccan heritage along with contemporary jazz, Mediterranean and world music. On stage he will be joined by also the Israelian David Sheetrit on the keyboard and the Cypriot Alexandros Panagiotou on bass.

A few days later and another concert organised by Technopolis 20 will follow, this time at Markideio Theatre. November 6’s concert falls within the classical music concert series Technopolis 20 Classics which was established four years ago, with the world-known clarinetist Dimitri Ashkenazy performing in the first concert that took place. This November he returns with the distinguished pianist Bernd Glemser for one concert only at the Paphos Theatre to perform music by world-famous composers.

November 11’s musical meeting returns to an old era with poetry and music. The concert Scents of Jasmine features Evagoras Karagiorgis on lute and vocals along with Clio Papadia on piano and Alexia Yiangou on violoncello who will present the colours and aromas of a bygone era with music and songs inspired by Cypriot poetry and theatre.

Paphos audiences will then enjoy the Mediterranean sounds of Trio Rondine as three musicians and their instruments take the Technopolis 20 stage on November 19. Trio Rondine was formed in 2021 when, amidst the pandemic and its severe limitations for artistic expression, three friends joined forces to paint the musical landscapes of the Mediterranean. Like swallows, Trio Rondine explores the corners of the world, starting from Greece and flying off to the distant shores of the Mediterranean Sea and beyond. Each stop is a song from a different tradition these migratory birds visit. And as their long journey continues, tradition meets contemporary songwriting and film music, leading them back to their homeland with a collection of songs to lullaby their young.

Trio Rondine’s repertoire includes traditional and modern songs from the Mediterranean and extends to other regions of the globe along with well-known music themes from classic films. The voices of Pavlina Konstantopoulou, Andreas Papapetrou and Maria Zannetou are accompanied by a mandolin, a guitar and an accordion.

The final concert currently planned for November is one that brings together the worlds of opera and jazz. Soprano Ksenia Belolipetskaya and pianist Tatiana Stupak will present a unique concert on November 23 at Technopolis 20 in which different musical eras and genres intersect together. Famous arias from operas by Handel, Puccini, Mozart and arias from musicals by Gershwin, Loewe, Bernstein, popular jazz songs as well as several musical surprises will give the audience an incredible evening of impressions.

Yogev Shetrit Jazz Trio

Concert with Yogev Shetrit, David Sheetrit and Alexandros Panagiotou. November 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

Technopolis 20 Classics

Clarinettist Dimitri Ashkenazy in concert with pianist Bernd Glemser. November 6. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420

Scents of Jasmine

Trio presents music and songs inspired by Cypriot poetry and theatre. November 11. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420

Trio Rondine

Traditional and modern songs from the Mediterranean. November 19. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420

Opera and Jazz

With soprano Ksenia Belolipetskaya and pianist Tatiana Stupak. November 23. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420