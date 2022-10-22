October 22, 2022

Parents associations condemn rising school violence

By Kyriacos Nicolaou02
schools 02
File photo

The acts of violence that have recently been recorded at a Limassol high school were on Saturday condemned by the Pancyprian Federation of Parents’ Associations, which said they tarnish the image of public schools image and endanger the safety of children and school staff.

The federation said the increase in violence and delinquency in schools is of great concern.

“The seriousness of the incident must mobilise every competent body to prevent and deal with such incidents,” the federation said.

“We call on the police to take all necessary measures that will bring those responsible to justice,” it added.

On Friday a scuffle broke out between pupils attending a school in Limassol and those from another school with teachers having to intervene to break it up, resulting in minor injuries to at least five people.

The altercation appears to have started when the brother of a pupil, who on Thursday was allegedly beaten up by a classmate, went to the school accompanied by two friends to demand an explanation.

This followed an incident on Tuesday when a 17-year-old pupil at a Larnaca lyceum was beaten up by a group of students from another school.

The federation also called on all competent authorities to take action to prevent such incidents from taking place.

“We also ask that strict measures be taken to prevent easy access to schools by anyone,” it added.

“The placement of competent security guards in high schools is now necessary and the state must do so immediately,” it added.

Meanwhile, the federation said legislation on the prevention and treatment of school violence, enacted in 2020, which gives the tools to deal with delinquent behaviour in schools, must be implemented immediately across all education levels.

Finally, the federation expressed its support to the children and the teacher who were injured, as well as their families.

