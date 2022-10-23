October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hunters call for government to step up action against poisonings

By Katy Turner0267

Hunters on Sunday called on the government to take action to reduce the number of dogs on the island that are poisoned.

The Cypriot Hunters and Active Citizens Association said cameras should be installed on roads and in certain areas to address the issue.

“With repeated poisonings of dogs within two days, criminals continue their inhumane acts, placing bait in various areas where hunting dogs are trained ahead of the new hunting season,” the group said in a statement.

They added that “dozens of dogs are decimated before the eyes of their owners and often their children.”

The movement also warned that “poison is not only a threat to dogs but also the all animals in the area.”

 

