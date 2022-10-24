October 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Customs seize massive haul of smuggled tobacco

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ΑΔΑΣΜΟΛΟΓΗΤΑ ΤΣΙΓΑΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΠΝΟΣ
File photo

Police arrested two women attempting to bring over €14,500 worth of tobacco products from the north, the customs department said on Monday.

According to police, the two women were discovered at the Astromeritis checkpoint on Sunday, when they were trying to cross back from the north.

Police found 25 kg of shisha tobacco and 69 boxes of cigarettes. The women were fined €14,500, and the products were seized.

The women were not able to pay the fine, so customs agents proceeded to arrest them.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

