October 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Free Greek lessons for Turkish Cypriots in Limassol

By Nikolaos Prakas0130
gree learning

The education ministry announced on Monday that free afternoon Greek language courses will be made available to Turkish Cypriots that hold a valid ID card of the Republic of Cyprus.

The classes will be given at the Ayios Antonios lyceum and the Ayios Spyridonas lyceum in Limassol and will consist of 120 classes of 45 minutes for every school year.

Interested individuals can contact the afternoon institutes at 25-306545 for Ayios Antonios and 25-694350 for Ayios Spyridonas.

Related Posts

President bids farewell to the pope

Nick Theodoulou

2023 state budget is not an ‘electioneering ploy’

Nick Theodoulou

2,000 short term stay units register with ministry

Nick Theodoulou

October rainfall already almost three times the average

Iole Damaskinos

Labour union mobilising for safety at work week

Iole Damaskinos

‘Government needs to do more to support the elderly’

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign