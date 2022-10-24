October 24, 2022

George Orwell’s 1984 opens Rialto Theatre’s November agenda

1984

As the new month approaches, the island’s autumn agenda becomes richer with cultural events and performances. Once again, Rialto Theatre has prepared a calendar filled with artistic performances welcoming local creatives and culture buffs.

Opening November’s events at the Limassol theatre is George Orwell’s prophetic tale in a daring adaptation for the stage by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan. 1984 will be presented by Thoc New Stage on November 2 with a nine-member cast and under the direction of Leandros Taliotis.

Orwell’s harsh yet extremely truthful manifesto against totalitarianism is a dystopian masterpiece on constructing a reality, misrepresenting the past, controlling and freezing consciousness. A staggering text that is still relevant today, 72 years after it was first published.

The main character, Winston Smith, lives in the dark world of Oceania, and struggles, by every means possible, to remain sane despite the suffocating surveillance regime of the Big Brother, which strictly forbids people from thinking. Against this backdrop, he falls in love with Julia and cannot help but commit more and more Thoughtcrimes. Winston thinks, remembers, imagines and hopes. He longs for a world without the Big Brother. However, any attempt to escape is futile.

 

1984

Adaptation of George Orwell’s famous book. November 2. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12,6. In Greek with English and Turkish Surtitles. www.rialto.com.cy

 

