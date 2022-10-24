October 24, 2022

Immediate trial set for the premeditated murder of a 37-year-old man in Paphos

The two people arrested as suspects for the murder of a 36-year-old man were referred to a direct trial before Paphos criminal court on Monday.

The court set the hearing to begin on November 22, 2022, Cyprus News Agency (Cna) reported.

The prosecuting authority requested the detention of the two men, aged 27 and 20, in the case of premeditated murder of a 37-year-old Syrian, pending the start of the trial, but the defence appealed and asked for their conditional release.

The court decided on Monday that both will remain in custody until the start of the proceedings.

According to the history of the case, the 37-year-old died on October 5 in the Intensive Care Unit at Nicosia general hospital after being hit on the head by individuals who allegedly broke into his apartment in Paphos at 1:30am on September 27.

