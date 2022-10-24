October 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour union mobilising for safety at work week

By Iole Damaskinos048
labour

Labour union Peo is holding a march to demand for the right for every employee to return home able-bodied and healthy.

The event will take place on Wednesday at 5pm in Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square and will be followed by a march to the ministry of labour where a memorandum outlining the union’s positions and claims will be presented.

The impetus for the event is the 2022 European Week for Safety and Health at Work, which runs around the continent from Monday to Friday.

