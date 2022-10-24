October 24, 2022

Swiss tourists including children, in hospital following accident

The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Two children were taken to the Makarios hospital after being injured in a traffic accident in the Paphos district on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident happened on the Limassol-Paphos highway near the Kouklia weighing station under conditions still being investigated.

The accident involved a rental vehicle driven by a tourist from Switzerland who in her attempt to turn right onto the highway towards Limassol allegedly stopped and collided with a passing bus from Nicosia.

In addition to the driver of the rental vehicle, three other people, her husband who was the front seat passenger, and their two children, an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, were injured.

Ambulances were called to the scene and transported the four occupants to Paphos general hospital. The driver was treated and released while her husband was kept in hospital as a precaution.

The young girl suffered a fractured left arm, while the 11-year-old suffered injuries to his forehead and cheek. The two children were subsequently transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia for further monitoring.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.

 

