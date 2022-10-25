October 25, 2022

Archbishop’s health remains critical

Archbishop Chrysostomos. [Photo source: CNA]

The health condition of Archbishop Chrysostomos remains critical, according to the latest medical announcement issued on Monday.

“The state of health of His Beatitude Archbishop Chrysostomos remains critical. The head of the Church of Cyprus is being treated at the Archdiocese and is following the appropriate medical treatment,” the archbishopric reported.

It is noted that a newer medical announcement will be issued depending on the progress of the archbishop’s health.

The announcement was signed by the archbishop’s personal doctors Iosif Kasios, Dimitris Papamichael, Petros Agathangelou and Michalis Protopapas.

