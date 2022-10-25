October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape

By Nick Theodoulou00
police prizon 4
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A 26-year-old man, who was found guilty of raping a 65-year-old man with mobility problems, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The crime was reported to the police on July 1, 2022 by the sister of the victim, Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday. According to her testimony, her brother called her and told her that his caregiver, a third-country national aged 26, was sexually abusing him.

The 65-year-old then reported to the police that the young man had raped him twice. The testimony was provided in the presence of the caregiver.

The care professional was arrested the next day.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Larnaca district court on Monday.

