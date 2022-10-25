October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nineteen-year-old critically injured in road accident

By Staff Reporter0267
ambulance

Police are investigating the circumstances under which a 19-year-old woman was critically injured in a traffic collision that happened in Limassol on Monday night. The 19-year-old is currently under care at the Nicosia general hospital.

According to police announcement shortly after midnight, while the 19-year-old was driving on the new harbour road accompanied by a 17-year-old passenger, her vehicle collided sideways with a car driven in the same direction by a 43-year-old man also with a passenger.

As a result of the impact, the two cars were thrown to the left and smashed into a guard rail, and the car in which the 19-year-old and 17-year-old were travelling spun into the road. The 19-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle and seriously injured.

Police rushed to the scene and an ambulance crew transported the 19-year-old and the 17-year-old to the Limassol general hospital where the 19-year-old was determined to have sustained multiple head fractures and internal bleeding and fractures to the chest.

She was subsequently transferred to Nicosia general hospital ICU. The 17-year-old was kept at the Limassol general hospital for observation and does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

Limassol traffic police are continuing investigation into the causes of the accident.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Family nearly buries the wrong body

Gina Agapiou

EU agencies now better equipped to handle potential health crises

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, slight dust

Staff Reporter

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape

Anna Savva

Another hit-and-run shooting of traffic camera employees (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Partial solar eclipse on Tuesday will be visible from Cyprus (Update)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign