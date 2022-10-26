October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firearm found

By Staff Reporter090
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ

A firearm was found in an open area in Limassol, police announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a tip-off, officers went to Kato Polemidia where they found a firearm in an open area in a secondary road near Limassol general hospital.

The weapon, which was not loaded, was received for scientific examinations.

