October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man fined, has driving license suspended over drink driving

By Staff Reporter0123
nicosia district court
Nicosia district court

A 56-year-old man who was involved in a traffic accident while drink driving was fined €1,550 and had his driving license suspended for 50 days.

Nicosia district court also imposed ten penalty points on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the offences he was facing.

The man had crashed into the metal poles on the pavement and then into a tree on Ayios Pavlos avenue in Ayios Dometios around 2am on Sunday, Cyprus news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the relevant police statement.

Officers who had arrived at the scene carried out an alcohol test with a final indication of 83μg, while the maximum permitted alcohol limit is 22μg. He was charged in writing and then released pending his court appearance.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Trial of four alleged key players in ‘golden passport’ scheme postponed

Staff Reporter

Poet and academic in thrall to the ‘logos’

Theo Panayides

Celebration for the Chinese school in Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Events for all coming up at Entos ton Technwn

Eleni Philippou

Officer arrested for smuggling irregular migrants from the north

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign